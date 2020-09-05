OLEAN - Robert M. "Johnny" Jordan, of 705 Queen St., passed away on Thursday (Sept. 3, 2020) at his home, following an illness.
Bob was born on Jan. 28, 1944, in Olean, a son of Joseph and Anita Jordan. On July 9, 1965, in Olean, he married his wife of 40 years, Patricia Ann Griffin, who predeceased him on Dec. 3, 2005.
Bob served in the U.S. Army, from Feb. 28, 1967 to Feb. 27, 1969.
He worked for a couple of places in Olean, including Cutco, before going to work at Clark Brothers, which became Dresser Rand, where he retired after 30 years, in 2006.
Bob was a member of the Portville Conservation Club; the Olean Moose Lodge; Olean Elks Lodge; and the American Legion Post No. 1.
He enjoyed fishing, mostly ice fishing; hunting; traveling; camping; and going to the casino. Most of all, he truly loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Bob is survived by two sons, Robert P. "Bob" (Heidi) Jordan of Bolivar and Christopher J. (Kelley Olin) Jordan of Olean; seven grandchildren, Bryden, Caylinn, Austin, Raegan, Makenna, Caden and Kailey; and seven siblings, Richard Jordan of Allegany, Dennis Jordan of Olean, Gary (Kaye) Jordan of Shinglehouse, Pa., Mike (Marcia) Jordan, Patricia (Ronald) Gross Jr. and Bruce (Hazel) Jordan, all of Olean, and Joseph (Yong) Jordan of Alexandria, Va.
Along with his loving wife, Bob was predeceased by his parents; and three siblings, William "Billy," Jordan, Donald Jordan and Mary Jane Corson.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 9, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. David W. Herne, pastor of Heritage Aflame Ministries, will officiate. Burial will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Olean.
Full military honors will be accorded by the Allegany American Legion, Charles Harbel Post No. 892 Ritual Team.
Memorials may be made to the Portville Conservation Club, PO Box 15, Portville, NY 14770 or to the Heritage Aflame Ministries, 198 Salt Rising Road, Bolivar, NY 14715.