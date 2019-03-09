KENT, Wash. - Robert Merle "Bob" Jordan peacefully passed away Feb. 22, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born May 31, 1933, in the town of Olean, N.Y., to Dora M. and Randall M. Jordan, who preceded him in death.
He earned a teaching degree from Buffalo State University (Buffalo, N.Y.), and then enrolled in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. After his honorable discharge, he got a B.S.E.E degree at Clarkson College of Technology (now Clarkson University).
During his junior year, the Boeing Co. sent him to Seattle as an intern. After he graduated Cum Laude in 1960, the Boeing Co. offered him a job and then sent him to Seattle for a year. They promoted him to test engineer and sent him to Vandenberg AFB, where the family lived in Santa Maria, Calif., for 10 years, then back to Seattle, where he was in charge of customer support of the new 757 jet. During this time he traveled the world, sometimes with his wife, Emily. He retired from Boeing in 1993.
He is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Emily E. Belleisle Jordan; daughters, Linda L. (Joe) Jordan Jacobin and Victoria O. Jordan; grandchildren, Tanya (Adam) Carey O'Bannon and Brian J. (Leslie) Carey; and his great-grandchild, Brady O'Bannon. He and his wife fostered Kathy Wilson and considered her and her family as his family.
He was preceded in death by his son, R. Marc Jordan; and his grandson, James M. Jacobin.
His memorial service was at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Yahn Funeral Home in Auburn.
Donations in his name can be made to the Cancer Society.
