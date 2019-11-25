Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
9 Bull St
Cuba, NY 14727
(585) 968-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Swift
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Morgan "Bob" Swift


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Morgan "Bob" Swift Obituary
CUBA - Robert "Bob" Morgan Swift passed, in the comfort of his ancestral home, on Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019).

Bob was born, and resided at, his Carpenter Hill Road home, in Ischua, for almost 97 years. Born on Dec. 16, 1922, to Rufus and May Morgan Swift, he attended the one-room schoolhouse on Yankee Hill Road, and graduated high school at Ten Broeck Academy, in Franklinville.

He married his long-time sweetheart, Irma Elaine Botens, in Rushford, on Jan. 26, 1948. Elaine predeceased him on May 1, 2017. Bob and Elaine had a love for each other that was evident by all who knew them. Their stories and history were intertwined.

Bob served his country during WWII in the U.S. Army Cavalry Unit from 1944 through 1946, where he was stationed in India. Not only was he a lifetime member of the NRA and the American Legion, Bob was also a past member of the Cuba Grange 799 and the Twin Ridge Conservation Club.

Bob and Elaine were active in the Square Dance Club, and would often be seen in the streets of Cuba and Rushford, during parades. He was an avid hunter, trapper, fisherman and a lifetime farmer. Until recently, he milked a handful of cows and ran all of his own machinery.

Robert leaves behind four children, Dawn (George) Santangelo, Cathy (Chris Rogosienski) Hurlburt, Randy (Betty Slater) Swift and Scott Swift, all of Cuba; 11 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and his wife of 69 years, Bob was predeceased by a granddaughter, Jessa Santangelo; a daughter-in-law, Judy Swift; and three sisters, Aladene Kessler, Helen Lockwood and Ruth Wilkinson.

A celebration of Bob's life will be at the discretion of the family at a later date. Interment will be at the Bellville Cemetery, in New Hudson, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Hart Comfort House, 141 E. State St., Wellsville, NY 14895.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -