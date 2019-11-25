|
|
CUBA - Robert "Bob" Morgan Swift passed, in the comfort of his ancestral home, on Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019).
Bob was born, and resided at, his Carpenter Hill Road home, in Ischua, for almost 97 years. Born on Dec. 16, 1922, to Rufus and May Morgan Swift, he attended the one-room schoolhouse on Yankee Hill Road, and graduated high school at Ten Broeck Academy, in Franklinville.
He married his long-time sweetheart, Irma Elaine Botens, in Rushford, on Jan. 26, 1948. Elaine predeceased him on May 1, 2017. Bob and Elaine had a love for each other that was evident by all who knew them. Their stories and history were intertwined.
Bob served his country during WWII in the U.S. Army Cavalry Unit from 1944 through 1946, where he was stationed in India. Not only was he a lifetime member of the NRA and the American Legion, Bob was also a past member of the Cuba Grange 799 and the Twin Ridge Conservation Club.
Bob and Elaine were active in the Square Dance Club, and would often be seen in the streets of Cuba and Rushford, during parades. He was an avid hunter, trapper, fisherman and a lifetime farmer. Until recently, he milked a handful of cows and ran all of his own machinery.
Robert leaves behind four children, Dawn (George) Santangelo, Cathy (Chris Rogosienski) Hurlburt, Randy (Betty Slater) Swift and Scott Swift, all of Cuba; 11 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and his wife of 69 years, Bob was predeceased by a granddaughter, Jessa Santangelo; a daughter-in-law, Judy Swift; and three sisters, Aladene Kessler, Helen Lockwood and Ruth Wilkinson.
A celebration of Bob's life will be at the discretion of the family at a later date. Interment will be at the Bellville Cemetery, in New Hudson, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Hart Comfort House, 141 E. State St., Wellsville, NY 14895.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 25, 2019