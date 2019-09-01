|
|
awesome baseball dad and grandfather
OLEAN - Robert P. "Bob" DaPolito, of 217 S. Tenth St., passed away Wednesday (Aug. 28, 2019) at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, following an illness.
Bob was born on Aug. 6, 1957, in Olean, and was a son of Louis and Marion Rodgers DaPolito. On Dec. 3, 1977, at St. Mary's Church, in Sartwell, Pa., he married his wife of 41 years, Rosemary K. Hoffman, who survives.
Bob worked for Bush Industries, in Jamestown and Salamanca, for 24 years. For the last 10 years, he worked as a finisher for Case Cutlery in Bradford, Pa.
Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus Chapter 1220, in Allegany, and the Olean and Cuba Rod & Gun Clubs.
Bob enjoyed hunting turkey and deer; fishing; skeet shooting; shooting pool; Texas hold 'em; euchre; watching the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Browns; and going to Saturday morning breakfast; but he truly loved watching his grandsons play baseball.
Along with his loving wife, Bob is survived by two children, Christopher P. (Fallon) DaPolito of Baton Rouge, La. and Brenda L. DaPolito of Olean; two grandsons, Caine DeGolier and Trenton Broussard; and four siblings, Tom DaPolito of Colorado, Ron DaPolito of Olean, Joanna O'Brien and Kathy Dziakowizc of Brockport.
In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by a brother, Louis DaPolito Jr., in 1988.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 3, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held, beginning with a prayer service at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday (Sept. 4, 2019) at the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m., by a Mass of Christian Burial, at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will be in Moody Hollow Cemetery, in Eldred, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, PO Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240 or to a .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 1, 2019