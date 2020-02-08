|
|
HAWTHORN WOODS, Ill. - Robert Patrick Martin, 57, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020) with his loving family by his side.
Bob was born in Olean, N.Y., on Oct. 6, 1962.
He was a graduate of Clarkson University with a degree in electrical engineering.
He began his career, involving semi-conductors and mobile technologies, in Silicon Valley, before starting RL Global One and LynkTec, which was an award-winning consumer electronics device company.
Bob was a resident of Hawthorn Woods for 25 years, where he had many close friends, and was an active community member as a soccer/baseball coach; an Awana leader; and just a great neighbor in general.
He was an avid sailor/boater; skier; golfer; hiker; and dog lover. Bob had a life-long love for music and played piano and the saxophone. His most important role in life was being a loving and nurturing father to his three children. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Bob is survived by his three loving children, Anna Jane, Emily Rose and William Joseph Martin; his three siblings, Deborah Strong, Thomas Martin and Cathleen Smith; as well as a very large and close family.
Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Nancy Martin.
A memorial visitation for Bob will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 8, 2020) at which time a service will be held at The Lodge at Lake Barrington Shores, 64 Old Barn Road, Barrington. Go through the main gate off Route 59. A second Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the spring in Olean.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association at abta.org.
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, (847) 550-4221.
For online condolences please visit davenportfamily.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 8, 2020