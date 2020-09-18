RIXFORD, Pa. - Robert "Bob" R. Miller, of 1670 Looker Mountain Trail, Rixford, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2020) at the UPMC Hamot in Erie, after a brief illness.
Born July 11, 1956, in Olean, N.Y., he was the son of the late William R. and Helen C. Torrey Miller.
Bob was a graduate of Portville Central School. He worked for Olean Finishing and Machine Co.; Cubic Storage; and retired from Eaton-Cooper Power Systems in Olean.
He was a long-time member of the Duke Center Northern Star Lodge 555 and Lions Club 5975. Bob was also a member of the Portville Legion Post 814 and Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) of Pennsylvania.
Even after retiring, Bob could be found in his garage, fixing things. He enjoyed cooking and will be remembered for his famous chicken BBQs. Bob loved riding his Harley, hunting and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are one son, Martin Miller of Portville; three grandchildren, Trinity, Cadence and Owen Miller; four siblings, Linda Cook of Pasadena, Md., Kathy Miller of Portville, N.Y., Thomas (Rhonda) Miller of Portville and Larry Miller of Allegany, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 20, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 51 S. Main St., Portville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday (Sept. 21, 2020) in the funeral home.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Portville American Legion Post 814, 24 S. Main St., Portville, NY 14770.
