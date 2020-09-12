1/1
Robert Shaffer Jr.
CORRY, Pa. - Robert Shaffer Jr., 36, died unexpectedly Wednesday (Sept. 9, 2020) in Corry, Pa.

Born Sept. 15, 1983, in Springville, N.Y., he was the son of Lynne Jimerson Cowher and Robert (Cindy) P. Shaffer Sr., Titusville.

He attended Salamanca (N.Y.) High School and later earned his GED.

Robert was employed as a chef at Pennhills Country Club in Bradford, and had previously worked construction.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and teaching his children survivalist skills. He was a nature enthusiast who enjoyed camping, kayaking, fishing, crafting, beading and wood carving. He made and sold ghillie suits.

Surviving besides his parents, are two sons, Bishop and Ridley Shaffer, both of Bradford; four sisters, Nicole (Jacob) Karl-Lebrenz of Olean, N.Y., Chenel (Kevin) Cowher of Salamanca, Chelsea (Phillip) Cowher of Bradford and Eden Warfield of Bradford; stepfather, Duane Cowher of Bradford; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by maternal grandparents, Spencer and Mildred Jimerson and Cecil "Zeke" Johnny-John; and paternal grandparents, Ernest and Phyllis Shaffer.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. today (Sept. 12, 2020) and 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 13, 2020) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (Sept. 14, 2020) at the funeral home, with Steven Jimerson, uncle of the deceased, officiating.

Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery, Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 12, 2020.
