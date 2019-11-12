|
|
FRANKLINVILLE - Robert "Bob" Slocum, of Plymouth Ave., died Saturday (Nov. 9, 2019) at the Pines in Machias.
Born March 27, 1926, in Franklinville, he was the son of Leslie and Nellie Bryan Slocum. On Dec. 6, 1947, in Franklinville, he married Phyllis McGill, who died Feb. 6, 2017.
Mr. Slocum attended Ten Broeck Academy, in Franklinville, and was both a mechanic and salesperson, for various area automotive dealerships in the area, from 1942-1988, when he retired, having won awards for automobile sales from Buick Motor Division.
He served in the U.S. Army as a technical sergeant from 1944-1946. After his military service, he returned to the automotive business. He was the owner of Harrison Buick in Franklinville, then worked for Uhl Buick of Salamanca; Brubaker Buick of Cuba; followed by Witherell Chevy-Pontiac, also of Cuba.
Mr. Slocum was a former member of the First Baptist Church, in Franklinville, and the Franklinville Chamber of Commerce.
Music was a big part of Bob's life. He played guitar in big bands such as Art Dedrick and Bob Lucia. He and Phyllis loved to dance, especially the jitterbug. He had many other talents including drawing, jewelry making and various woodcrafts. He was a local handyman, who could fix anything, and loved to clean and polish. He was devoted to Phyllis, and visited her every day at the Pines, where they put jigsaw puzzles together, which he framed and hung on the walls there.
Surviving is a daughter, Deborah (Rick) Hatch of Franklinville; two sons, Dale (Jeanette) Slocum of Glendale, Ariz. and Dean (Misty) Slocum of Olean; grandchildren, Cary (Sara) Hatch and Christopher (Michelle) Hatch, Jeremy, Jason (Jenine) and Jeffery (Jennifer) Slocum and Angellea; great-grandchildren, Cayden, Jackson, Kellen and Lucinda Hatch, Paisley, Rylan, Joy, Laurel and Paul Slocum and Summer and Obed Jr; and his "other family" at the Pines; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by three brothers, James, George and Lester Slocum; five sisters, Dora Slocum, Dorothy Meehan, Margaret Russell, Doris Robbins and Grace Armeli; and a great-grandson, Ethan Slocum.
Friends may gather with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 14, 2019) in the First Baptist Church of Franklinville, 27 S. Main St.. Celebrating his life will be retired pastor, Rev. Pete Spear. Burial will follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, in Franklinville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of the Pines, PO Box 310, Machias, NY 14101 or the Rehabilitation Foundation, 1439 Buffalo St. Olean, NY 14760.
Online condolences can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 12, 2019