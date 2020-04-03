Home

POWERED BY

Services
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Warfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Steven Warfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Steven Warfield Obituary
OLEAN - Robert Steven Warfield, of 850 S. Union St., passed away on Thursday (April 2, 2020) at his home, following a lengthy illness.

Steve was born on Feb. 27, 1954, in Olean, and was a son of Robert F. and Lois J. Leete Warfield.

He attended Olean High School. Steve worked at Dresser Rand, as a welder and machinist, for eight years, before becoming an over-the-road truck driver, until about 2002 when he stopped working due to illness.

He enjoyed hunting; fishing; four-wheeling; and riding motorcycle, but he truly loved his dog, "Dorah."

Steve is survived by a brother, Randy E. Warfield of Ischua; his stepmother, Doloris Warfield and two stepbrothers, Andy and Steve Bennett, all of Duke Center, Pa.; a niece, Ashley Warfield of Huntersville, N.C.; two nephews, Nicholas (Shelly) Howard of Allegany and Zachary Howard of Statesville; and a close friend and caretaker, Sue Folts of Hinsdale.

Steve was predeceased by his father, Robert F. Warfield; and his mother, Lois J. Leete.

At Steve's request, there will be no public visitation or services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -