Robert W. "Rob" Haskins
1991 - 2020
CUBA - Robert W. "Rob" Haskins, 29, of Cuba, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

He was born July 7, 1991, in Wellsville, the son of Gail Emerson Haskins and Walter "Butch" Payne, both of Cuba.

Rob attended Cuba-Rushford Central School. He was employed by Maple Leaf Contracting, where he worked alongside his second family.

Rob had a love for everything Marvel and enjoyed shooting his guns. He loved spending time with his family, friends and especially his children.

Besides his parents, Rob is survived by his son, Robert; and daughters, Riley and Ryann; a paternal grandmother, Mary (Gary) Miller of Buffalo; two brothers, Mike (Nancy) Haskins of Cuba and Todd Haskins of Kendall; two special nephews, Ryan (Ashley) Edwards and Nick (Tiffany) Haskins; and his youngest nephew, Michael; three nieces, Kali, Alexis and Aubreye Haskins; his great-nephews, Emmett and Paul; great-nieces, Lydia and Julie Raye - all of whom he adored. He is also survived by the mother of his children and special friend, Brooke Gruber; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his furry companion, Thor.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Eleanor Emerson.

Rob will be greatly missed by his family and friends and will remain forever in our hearts.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until noon only on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of face masks, social distancing and capacity restrictions will be enforced.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
Funeral services provided by
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
9 Bull St
Cuba, NY 14727
(585) 968-0100
