O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
Robert W. Matecki


1935 - 2019
Robert W. Matecki Obituary
SPRINGVILLE - Mr. Robert W. Matecki, 84, formerly of Salamanca, died Saturday (July 27, 2019) at the Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home, in Springville, following a long illness.

Born Jan. 19, 1935, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Harry and Florence Malanowski Matecki. He was married to the former Sandra Kowalski, who predeceased him on Sept. 2, 2016. Previously, he was married to the former Phyllis Scoby, who predeceased him in 1972.

Mr. Matecki was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1953, and attended Bryant & Stratton College, where he earned his associates degree.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Germany.

Mr. Matecki owned and operated the former City Carpet Furniture Company, in Salamanca, for over 25 years. He was also a professional floor covering installer for the Local Union 66, in Olean.

He was a member of the Lakewood Rod & Gun Club, and enjoyed bow-hunting and crossword puzzles.

Surviving are two sons, Michael (Tracy) Rolfe of Cattaraugus and Robert (Cindy) Matecki of Jamestown; a daughter, Denise (Gary) Newark of Salamanca; three granddaughters, Colleen (Ethan) Green of Cattaraugus, Brittany Rolfe of Salamanca and Tiffany Rolfe of Cattaraugus; three great-grandsons, Ethan John Green III, Logan James Green and Ryan William Rolfe; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Matecki.

There will be no visitation. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

A private graveside service will be held at Crawford Cemetery, Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 30, 2019
