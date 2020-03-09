|
GOWANDA - Robert W. Pease, 95, formerly of Elkdale, passed away Thursday (March 5, 2020) at the Gowanda Rehab and Nursing Center.
He was born on Feb. 12, 1925 in Pittsfield, Mass., son of the late Harvey and Mabel Weavers Pease. He married the former Norma Rose on June 8, 1947. They were married for 70 years, and she predeceased him, on Dec. 29, 2017.
Bob and Norma owned and operated the Pease Farm in Elkdale, for over 50 years, where they were most widely known for their strawberries; potatoes; raspberries; pumpkins; and sweet corn. Throughout Bob's farming career, he grew over 2,000 acres of green and yellow beans each year, throughout three counties in New York state, as well as Pennsylvania and New Jersey. They also operated the Elkdale Farm Market and Garden Center. Bob is also remembered for piloting his helicopter and airplane, which aided him in his large farming operation.
Bob also served as a director of the Cattaraugus County Bank for 36 years; NYS Vegetable Growers Association director, Little Valley School board president; and was a member of the American Legion Post 531 and Loyal Order of the Great Valley Lodge 1178 F&AM.
Bob served in WWII from Sept. 6, 1943 to March 4, 1946, in the U.S. Army, Air Corps Division, as a radar mechanic and radar operator, attaining the rank of captain.
After serving his country, Bob returned to Cornell University, and completed his bachelor of science in agriculture, in 1950.
Bob is survived by three children, Charles (DeeAnn) Pease of Avon Park, Fla., Ann Marie (Joseph) Giglio of Gowanda and Timothy (Barbara) Pease of South Glens Falls; nine grandchildren, Thomas (Jennifer) Heidrick, Joseph Giglio, Christina Giglio, Anna Giglio, Michael (Amy) Pease, Johnathan (Caitlyn) Pease, Jennifer (Andy Rich) Pease, Justin (Stephanie) Pease and Kimberly Rivera; as well as six great-grandchildren, Ava Marie, Mia Anne, Nicholas, Emily, Ryann and Ryder.
Private family services will be held.
Memorials may be made to the Little Valley Memorial Library.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 105 E. Main St. in Gowanda.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 9, 2020