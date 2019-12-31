Home

Baker-Swan Funeral Home
3256 Riverside Drive
Wellsville, NY 14895
585 593-3256
Robert W. "Bob" Shedlock

Robert W. "Bob" Shedlock Obituary
SCIO – Robert W. "Bob" Shedlock, 75, passed away Sunday (Dec. 29, 2019) at Peregrine Senior Living, in Orchard Park, following a lengthy illness.

Mr. Shedlock was born on Sept. 29, 1944, in Elmira, to Joseph William and Velma Ameigh Shedlock. On Feb. 8, 1978, he married Sue A. Hamilton, who survives.

He was a 1962 graduate of Thomas A. Edison High School, in Elmira Heights. He later went on to earn his bachelor of science in history from the State University College at Cortland and his master of education from Elmira College.

Robert worked as a junior high history teacher, for Scio Central School, for 33 years, until his retirement in 1999. He started Learning Center USA, and together with his wife, they published creative social studies lessons, that were used by teachers and students, across the United States.

Bob admired a well-manicured yard. He enjoyed the outside work of maintaining his own property, whether it was a landscaping project, planting flowers in the spring or sculpting the bushes. A favorite pastime was the neighborhood drives with his wife, around Orchard Park, looking at the beautiful custom homes and well maintained yards.

Bob loved his family and centered his life around sharing his personal interests with them. As a teacher with the summers off, Bob enjoyed taking the family on vacations, touring the wide reaches of the United States as well as the more local annual destination of Ocean City.

He was a huge sports car enthusiast, owning many makes and models, through the years. He especially delighted in driving his family in his latest addition. This appreciation for cars fueled his passion as a NASCAR fan. He also passed along, to his wife and son, his love of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, sharing season tickets with them each year.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by two children, Kristen (Jeff) Wolowitz of Charlotte, N.C. and Michael Joseph (Nancy) Shedlock of Almond; his mother-in-law, Rosabell Hamilton of Hinsdale; a sister, Donna Poteat of Elmira Heights; five grandchildren, Amanda Wolowitz, Angela Wolowitz, Nikolai Wolowitz, Marcus Shedlock and Henrik Shedlock; a niece, Terri (David) Buono; and a nephew, Jim Poteat.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at Baker-Swan Funeral Home, 3256 Riverside Drive in Scio/Wellsville. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday (Jan. 4, 2019) at the funeral home. A private burial service will take place, in Fairlawn Cemetery, in Scio, at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be offered at baker-swan.com.

Memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to of WNY, 2805 Wehrle Drive, Suite 6, Williamsville, NY 14221.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
