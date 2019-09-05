|
|
RUSHFORD - Robert Warren Pomeroy, of 9081 Vandusen Road, died Monday (Sept. 2, 2019) in Olean General Hospital.
He was born Oct. 13, 1962, in Cuba, a son of Warren and Judith Black Pomeroy.
Bob was the owner and operator of Pomeroy and Reynolds Excavating LLC in Rushford, which was originally started by his father, and he also was the chief dam operator for Rushford Lake for 30 years.
In his profession he was a master heavy machine operator and was an artist in his work with those machines.
Bob had many activities he enjoyed, including shooting, bonfires, horses, country music, John Wayne movies, tractor pulls, visiting the Rushford Country Store, raising beef cows, naming trucks and their models while driving down the road and most of all he loved his family.
Surviving, in addition to his father and his step-mother, Roberta Pomeroy of Rushford, are his children, Jacob (Gabrielle) Pomeroy of Rushford, Joshua Pomeroy of Grand Forks, N.D., Jeremiah Pomeroy of Rushford and Jessica Pomeroy of Portageville; a granddaughter, Savanna; three sisters, Darleen Pomeroy of Rushford, Victoria (Dennis) Hancock of Papillion, Neb., and Julie Pomeroy of Rushford; a step-brother, Richard (Sheri Bailor) Reynolds of Paris, Tenn.; a step-sister, Darcy (Don) Baylor of Angelica; his nieces and nephews, Caitlyn (Don) Baldo of 29 Palms, Calif., Alfred (Morgan) Reynolds of Cuba, Curtis (Megan) Reynolds of Ashville, Ian (Brook) Hancock and Lydia Hancock, both of Nebraska; and many close cousins.
Family and friends may gather from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. today (Sept. 5, 2019) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (Sept. 6, 2019) in the Rushford Baptist Church. Art McElheny will officiate. Burial will be in White Cemetery, Rushford.
Memorials if desired may be made to Rushford Baptist Church, P.O. Box 26, Rushford, NY 14777.
Online condolences may be made at www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 5, 2019