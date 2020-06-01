FRIENDSHIP - Robert Wayne Hall Jr., 75, of 110 W. Main St., passed away Thursday (May 28, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville, following a lengthy illness.
Born Jan. 8, 1945 in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of Robert Wayne Sr. and Mary Wilson Hall. On Aug. 20, 1966, in Greenlane, Pa., he married Betty J. Rogers, who survives.
Robert grew up in Ellicott City, Md. and Savage, Md., where he attended school to the seventh grade. He then went to the Howard County High School, graduating from high School there, in 1963.
Robert then entered two years of college at the North East Bible Institute, at Greenlane, Pa., becoming a youth pastor.
Moving to Friendship in 1968, he was a youth pastor at the Assembly of God Church, in Friendship. Later he was employed at Worthington, in Wellsville, for several years. In 1987, he became a self-employed general contractor for many years.
Robert had many things he enjoyed, such as playing the violin and the mandolin, hunting and traveling. Most of all, he loved his family and spending time with them,.
He was a member of the Cuba North Park Wesleyan Church; a many-years member of the Friendship Ambulance Squad; member of the Friendship Fire Dept.; had served on the Friendship School Board and for many years; was on the Tourism Board of Allegany Co.
Surviving in addition to his wife Betty, are two sons, Russell W. (Marisa) Hall of Friendship and Timothy S. (Michelle) Hall of Friendship; two daughters, Heather R. (Randy) Iantorno of Bolivar and Jessica L. (Mark) Lawton of Gowanda; 11 grandchildren; three great-granchildren; two sisters, Linda F. (Hersel) Bennett of Falling Waters, W.V. and Cynthia S. (James) Thorpe of Annapolis Junction, Md.; several nieces and nephews.
He ws predeceased by a brother, Alvin Hall.
There will be no visitations. A private Celebration of Life service will be held at the Cuba North Park Wesleyan Church. Pastor Jonathan Ward will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the Cuba North Park Wesleyan Church or the Friendship Ambulance Squad.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Treusdell Funeral Home, Friendship.
Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting treusdellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 1, 2020.