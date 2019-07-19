St. Petersburg, Fla. - Bob passed away July 9, 2019, at Bayfront Medical Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer, with his loving family by his side.



Bob was born in Olean, N.Y., on Sept. 30, 1943, to Harry and Margaret Young Williams.



Bob attended Olean schools and later moved to St. Petersburg, and in 1973 he met, and married, the former Paula Rylander.



Bob was devoted to his family and his many loving friends. Bob's other great love was playing golf. Anytime he was not hard at work at Publix Market, where he retired from, he could be found on the golf course bright and early in the morning. He also loved being with his two young grandsons, Chase and Reed.



Bob is survived by his wife, Paula; a son, Robert (Shannon) Williams of Terre Haute, Ind.; daughters, Julie Johnson of Randolph, N.Y. and Kelle (Sean) Miller of St. Petersburg; grandchildren, Cassie, Shelly, Chase and Reed; a brother, Gary (Liz) Williams of Jamestown, N.Y.; and sisters, Beverly Lampack and Onalee (Ronald) Maine of Olean.



Besides his parents, Bob was preceded by brothers, Duane and Harry Williams; a sister, Donna (Dan) Kelly; and mother-in-law, Charlotte Whitiker.



A celebration of Bob's life will be held today (July 19, 2019) in St. Petersburg. Another service for Bob will be held at a future date.