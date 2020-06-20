RUSHFORD - Roberta Gosper Pomeroy, 81, of Vandusen Road, passed away peacefully on Monday (June 15, 2020) at her home.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. July 10, 2020 at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Angelica. (A capacity limit may still be in force.) A celebration of life and funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on July 11, 2020, at the Angelica Conservation Club, conducted by her grandchildren.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 20, 2020.