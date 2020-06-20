Roberta (Gosper) Pomeroy
RUSHFORD - Roberta Gosper Pomeroy, 81, of Vandusen Road, passed away peacefully on Monday (June 15, 2020) at her home.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. July 10, 2020 at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Angelica. (A capacity limit may still be in force.) A celebration of life and funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on July 11, 2020, at the Angelica Conservation Club, conducted by her grandchildren.

Please keep up to date and send condolences at brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or Facebook brownpowersfh.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brown & Powers Funeral Home
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Angelica Conservation Club
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Powers Funeral Home
101 West Avenue
Angelica, NY 14709
(585) 466-3777
