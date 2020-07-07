Robin . Chandler

ALLEGANY - Robin L. Chandler, of Five Mile Road, passed away peacefully Saturday (July 4, 2020) at her home.
Born June 27, 1963, in Olean, she was the daughter of Edwin F. and Ann L. White Becker. Robin was first married in 1981, in Allegany, to Mike Giardini. Mike later died on April 28, 2012. In 1985, in Allegany, she married Robert C. Chandler, who survives.
Robin went to high school at Allegany Central, and later received her LPN degree, from the former St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing. She worked for a period of time for Cattaraugus County Home Health Care.
For the past 23 years, she made her home with, and enjoyed the loving companionship, of David Shubert.
She was always an energetic person, and kept very busy with various crafts and hobbies such as quilting, sewing, painting and reading. She usually had her loving dog "Skipper," or her beloved cat, "Miss Kitty," at her side or on her lap.
She is survived by her loving companion, David Shubert; her father, Edwin of Allegany; a daughter, Sonya (Tim) O'Donnell of Franklinville; a son, Matthew Chandler of Olean; three siblings, Lori (David) Bowers of Slatington, Pa., Timothy Becker of Phoenix, Ariz. and Susan Feldbauer of Great Valley; and many nieces and nephews.
She was recently predeceased by her mother on Oct. 1, 2019; and an infant daughter, Mariah Chandler on Feb. 9, 1988.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday (July 9, 2020) at St. John's Lutheran Church, North Fourth Street, Allegany. Rev. Derek Cheek, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Allegany Cemetery.
Memorials if desired, may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.