Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
21 N Genesee St
Fillmore, NY 14735
(585) 567-2206
Graveside service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Hunt's Hollow Cemetery
Portage, NY
Memorial service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Dalton American Legion Arland Kelley Post No. 1569
Dalton, NY
Rodney Jon Baker Obituary
DALTON - Rodney Jon Baker, a lifelong resident of Dalton, passed peacefully on Sunday (Sept. 1, 2019) in Bath VA Hospital.

He was born Sept. 13, 1933, in Nunda, a son of the late Harold and Charylene Smith Baker.

Rod was a veteran of the Korean War, serving from 1954 to 1956, and was part owner of Baker's Feed Mill and a master carpenter.

Surviving is his lady friend, Rose Orr of Bergen; his daughters, Lisa (Kirk) Stephens of Pennsylvania, Janine (Jerry) Gibson of Dalton, Pam (Mike Hanchette) Hopkins and Charlotte (Brad) Gard of Colorado; his grandchildren, Jeremy, Jeff, Alex, Emily and Erin; a great-granddaughter, Charlie; and several nieces.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his twin brother, Roland Baker.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (May 16, 2020) in Hunt's Hollow Cemetery, Portage. A memorial service will follow from noon to 3 p.m. in the Dalton American Legion Arland Kelley Post No. 1569, Dalton.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.

Memorials if desired, to Hunts Hollow Cemetery, c/o Alice Thompson, 9567 Fuller Road, Dalton, NY 14836.

Online condolences may be made at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 3, 2019
