OLEAN - Rodney L. Hamilton, 56, of 132 N. Union St., passed away Wednesday (Oct. 30, 2019) at Absolut of Allegany, where he had resided the past two months.
Born Aug. 23, 1963, in Port Allegany, Pa., he was the son of William and Nancy I. Ludwig Hamilton.
Rodney was a graduate of Richburg Central High School, and later served with the U.S. Air Force, from 1984 to 1986.
He was a former longtime resident of the New York City area, and later of Bradford, Pa., for a period of time. Most recently he had resided in Olean, and had worked for Premo Limousine Service.
Rodney enjoyed hunting, bowling and playing bingo. He was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
He is survived by his mother, Nancy (Emmet) Mead of Allegany; four siblings, Carol (Don Greenan) Button of Olean, Christine (Denis) LaPerle of Brownsburg, Ind., Craig (Christine) Hamilton of Buffalo and Jeffrey (Amy Johnson) Hamilton of Olean; several nieces and nephews; and two former stepchildren, LeAnn and Eric.
No public visitation or services are being planned at this time. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean.
Memorials may be made to the or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean. Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 4, 2019