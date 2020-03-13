|
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Rodney M. Williams, 59, of Nashville, died March 6, 2020, unexpectedly at his home.
He was born Aug. 24, 1960, in Orlando, Fla. He was the son of Arthur W Williams and Barbara M Strawbridge.
Rodney graduated from Cuba (N.Y.) Central School in 1978. He enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps directly following graduation.
After leaving the USMC, he returned to Cuba, where he was employed by Empire Cheese. Later, Rod moved to Miami, Fla., where he worked at Publix. He then returned to Cuba, before relocating permanently to Nashville.
Rod enjoyed NASCAR; college sports; listening to loud metal music; and his cats.
Rodney is survived by his parents, Arthur W (Linda) Williams of Fayetteville, Tenn. and Barbara M Strawbridge of Cuba, N.Y.; children, April Barrett and Amanda (Ken) Cottrell of Friendship, N.Y.; siblings, Raymond Williams of Portville, N.Y.; Corby (Kerry) Colton of Fayetteville; Leanne (Doug) Boeringer of Fayetteville; Bryce A. Strawbridge of Cuba and Debbie (Larry) Hill of West Palm Beach, Fla.; several nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Austin and Tyson Musselwhite, and Leann Barrett; longtime friend, John Ambrose of Nashville.
Rodney was preceded in death by his brother, Robert (Randy) Strawbridge; stepfather, Ernest Bryce Strawbridge; and son, Levi M Williams.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 13, 2020