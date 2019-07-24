FRIENDSHIP - Rodney Wilson, 70, passed away Monday (July 22, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a lengthy illness.



Born Dec. 6, 1948, in Springville, he was the son of Roy and Ida Knox Wilson.



Rodney grew up in Springville and attended Springville Central School, graduating in the Class of 1968.



He served with the U.S. Marine Corps. during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1971, where he fought in combat, receiving several medals including the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Rifle Sharpshooter Badge and The Vietnam Campaign Medal with device.



Upon his return he made his home in Friendship, and after several jobs in the area he was employed as a mechanic at Frank's Auto Center in Albion. He worked there for 21 years, retiring in 2009.



Rodney enjoyed most anything out-of-doors. Mostly he enjoyed repairing cars or anything mechanical that needed his knowledge to fix. He also enjoyed swimming and fishing. His greatest love was his family and spending time with them, especially his grandchildren.



Surviving are three sons, Randy (Tanya) Williams of Leroy, Miguel Sanchez of Albion and Carlos Sanchez Williams of Puerto Rico; four daughters, Stephanie (Kenny) Powell of Morrisville, N.C., Tracy (Raymond) Wilson of Friendship, Kristina (Charlie) Whiting of Cuba and Erica Sanchez Williams of Puerto Rico; 14 grandchildren, Jaci, Kailey, Maddy, Kelsey, Roy, Renee, Mayleigh, Alanah, Domanick, Giana, Gavin, Jada, Carlie and Carlos; a sister, Candy Pelitera of Avon; a niece and two nephews.



He was predeceased by a son, Roy Wilson; and a brother, Frederick Legg.



A private viewing will be held by family at the Treusdell Funeral Home, Friendship. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service to be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the United Church of Friendship, followed by military honors in the church parking lot.



Memorials may be made to a .



Online condolences may be made by visiting www.treusdellfuneralhome.com. Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 24, 2019