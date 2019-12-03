|
BELMONT - Roger E. Linza, 87, of Willets Avenue, passed away Saturday (Nov. 30, 2019) at home, following a lengthy illness.
He was born on Aug. 4, 1932, in Wellsville, to Max and Faith Withey Linza. On July 26, 1952, in Wellsville, he married Marian Herke, who predeceased him on Aug. 11, 2001. In Houston, Texas, on Feb. 14, 2004, he married Helen Redman, who survives.
Roger graduated from Wellsville Central High School and was a longtime resident of the Wellsville and Stannards area.
He had served two years in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. He had worked for R.V. Umiker Grocery Store; Worthington Corporation; and later he became the owner of Linza's Meat Market. In his retirement, Roger took on a delivery route for the Cheese Factory in Blasdell, and was a member of the Belmont United Methodist Church.
Surviving besides his wife are two sons, Dennis Linza of Michigan and Michael (Karen) Linza of Wellsville; a daughter, Kathy (Paul) Good of Horseheads; a step-son, Bruce Carpenter of Rapid City, S.D.; three step-daughters, Gail Green of Sun City, Fla., Barbara Wells of Angelica and Tina Tennant of Bruceton Mills, W. Va.; three brothers, Reverend Raymond (Barbara) Linza of Jamestown, Harley (Phillis) Linza of West Field, Pa. and Gary (Connie) Linza of Stannards; a sister, Marjorie Layton of Moravia; a sister-in-law, Janet Linza of Houston; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Roger was also predeceased by his son, David Linza; and his brothers, Max, Merle, Ernest, Donald and Dale Linza.
Friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday (Dec. 5, 2019) at the Belmont United Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow, at noon, in the church, with Reverend Stephen Crowell, presiding, with burial in Yorks Corner's Cemetery.
Memorials in Roger's name may be made to the Belmont United Methodist Church or to the Hart Comfort House.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 3, 2019