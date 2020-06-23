WELLSVILLE - Roger J. Gee, 68, of Trapping Brook Road, died peacefully Saturday (June 20, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital, with his family by his side.
He was born Nov. 30, 1951, in Wellsville, the son of the late Douglas J. and Beatrice Greenan Gee. On Sept. 11, 1971, in Wellsville, he married Deb Bailey, who survives.
A lifelong resident of Wellsville, Roger owned and operated Gee's Repair and Used Cars on the Andover Road for 42 years, before retiring in 2018.
While he may not always have expressed it, Roger received great satisfaction in being able to help his clients, especially his longtime customers.
Roger was Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s biggest fan, in recent years transitioning his fandom to Kyle Busch and Kyle Busch Motorsports. Throughout his life, he attended several NASCAR races, camping with friends and family at numerous tracks.
In February, Roger fulfilled a bucket-list item when he attended the Daytona 500. His love for racing included being a crew member and sponsor, for local dirt track racers and close friends, Fran Slocum and Mike Wonderling, during their racing careers.
A classic car enthusiast that owned several different vehicles throughout his lifetime. Roger's most prized possession was the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle that he and Deb enjoyed entering into car shows around the northeast. Their love for classic cars led them to becoming founding members of the Custom Express Car Club, which raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities through non-profit shows, held at Island Park in Wellsville, from 1983 to 2003.
A lifelong Buffalo Bills fan, his rowdy outings with close friends in his younger years, gave way to attending games with his son and daughter from the comfort of the Goal Line Club, the last few seasons.
He was an avid member of the local coffee club squad, which met weekday mornings at the Sunoco, his breakfast club at the Texas Hot on Saturday mornings and he attended Hot Rod Church on Sundays.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his two children, Andy of Landis, N.C. and Ashley (Fred) Elias of Wellsville; two grandchildren, Brayden and Bailey; two brothers, Douglas W. (Anita) Gee and Gerry (Gail) Gee; brothers-in-law, Charles (Lisa) Bailey, Timothy (Jodi) Bailey, Kelvin Bailey, Brent (Josie) Bailey and Barry (Cindy) Bailey; sisters-in-law, Laurie (Mike) Lang, Marian Gee and Ann Marie Gee; several nieces and nephews; his beloved shih tzu, Gabbie; and his best friend, granddaughter, Bailey Elias.
He was predeceased, in addition to his parents, by his father-in-law, Charles Bailey; mother-in-law, Margaret Bailey; and two brothers, James and Robert Gee.
There will be a public drive-by from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday (June 26, 2020) at Gee's Repair, 3376 Andover Road, in Wellsville. A private graveside service will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Those wishing to make a donation in Roger's memory can do so to the Wellsville Elks Lodge 1495, Scholarship Fund, where he was a longtime member and regular attendee of the Fantasy NASCAR League and scholarship breakfasts, and where he enjoyed belting out Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline," alongside other members.
To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
He was born Nov. 30, 1951, in Wellsville, the son of the late Douglas J. and Beatrice Greenan Gee. On Sept. 11, 1971, in Wellsville, he married Deb Bailey, who survives.
A lifelong resident of Wellsville, Roger owned and operated Gee's Repair and Used Cars on the Andover Road for 42 years, before retiring in 2018.
While he may not always have expressed it, Roger received great satisfaction in being able to help his clients, especially his longtime customers.
Roger was Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s biggest fan, in recent years transitioning his fandom to Kyle Busch and Kyle Busch Motorsports. Throughout his life, he attended several NASCAR races, camping with friends and family at numerous tracks.
In February, Roger fulfilled a bucket-list item when he attended the Daytona 500. His love for racing included being a crew member and sponsor, for local dirt track racers and close friends, Fran Slocum and Mike Wonderling, during their racing careers.
A classic car enthusiast that owned several different vehicles throughout his lifetime. Roger's most prized possession was the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle that he and Deb enjoyed entering into car shows around the northeast. Their love for classic cars led them to becoming founding members of the Custom Express Car Club, which raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities through non-profit shows, held at Island Park in Wellsville, from 1983 to 2003.
A lifelong Buffalo Bills fan, his rowdy outings with close friends in his younger years, gave way to attending games with his son and daughter from the comfort of the Goal Line Club, the last few seasons.
He was an avid member of the local coffee club squad, which met weekday mornings at the Sunoco, his breakfast club at the Texas Hot on Saturday mornings and he attended Hot Rod Church on Sundays.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his two children, Andy of Landis, N.C. and Ashley (Fred) Elias of Wellsville; two grandchildren, Brayden and Bailey; two brothers, Douglas W. (Anita) Gee and Gerry (Gail) Gee; brothers-in-law, Charles (Lisa) Bailey, Timothy (Jodi) Bailey, Kelvin Bailey, Brent (Josie) Bailey and Barry (Cindy) Bailey; sisters-in-law, Laurie (Mike) Lang, Marian Gee and Ann Marie Gee; several nieces and nephews; his beloved shih tzu, Gabbie; and his best friend, granddaughter, Bailey Elias.
He was predeceased, in addition to his parents, by his father-in-law, Charles Bailey; mother-in-law, Margaret Bailey; and two brothers, James and Robert Gee.
There will be a public drive-by from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday (June 26, 2020) at Gee's Repair, 3376 Andover Road, in Wellsville. A private graveside service will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Those wishing to make a donation in Roger's memory can do so to the Wellsville Elks Lodge 1495, Scholarship Fund, where he was a longtime member and regular attendee of the Fantasy NASCAR League and scholarship breakfasts, and where he enjoyed belting out Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline," alongside other members.
To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 23, 2020.