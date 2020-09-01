NAPOLI - Roger L. Snow, 68, of Napoli, passed away Saturday (Aug. 29, 2020) at his home.



He was born on Sept. 24, 1951, son of Richard and Joanne Campbell Snow of Steamburg, who survive. On Feb. 10, 1973, he married the former Rhonda Locke who survives.



Roger owned and operated his livestock farm and stable, R-AN-R Stables, out of Napoli. He loved horses, and was also a partner in the Allegany Log & Lumber Co., where he logged with horses, and aided in cleaning up the Allegany State Park from 1989-1993, after tornado damage.



Roger enjoyed the outdoors, particularly hunting and trapping, but caring for and riding his horses was his passion.



He attended the Napoli United Methodist Church as well as the Little Valley United Methodist Church.



Including his loving wife of 47 years and parents, Roger is survived by a son, Adam Snow of Ellicottville; a daughter, Nicole (Daniel) Johnson of Sherman; a brother, Arthur Snow of Little Valley; a sister, Randi (Robert) Backus of Steamburg; as well as 11 grandchildren, Makayla, Roger James, Devin, Riley, Shayla, Leland, Austin, Dustin, Joey, Cammie and Jenessia; and several nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 26, 2020) from the Sherman Livestock Auction Facility, 4150 Sherman Mayville Road, Sherman.



Memorials may be made to Cattaraugus County Homecare and Hospice.



Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., Little Valley.

