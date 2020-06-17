ROSWELL, N.M. - Roger Manning, 81, slipped the surly bonds of earth peacefully in the morning of May 24, 2020, at his home in Roswell.



He was born on March 19, 1939, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., to Earl and Virginia Manning.



Roger was a lifelong farmer, starting as a toddler sitting on the side of a field outside Niagara Falls, watching his grandfather work the ground with a team of horses.



His own career began at the age of 7, when his family moved to their own small farm in Little Valley, N.Y. By age 18, he had outgrown that farm and moved to a larger farm in Franklinville, N.Y., where he worked for the next 30 years, first milking cows, but soon was concentrating on custom farming crops on hundreds of acres up and down the valley.



He married Janice Rogers in 1988 and together they took on the adventure of moving to Cottonwood, N.M. There he grew cotton, chile and corn, but found his best success producing premium alfalfa and grass hay, to the horse market.



Sadly, his hard charging ways came to an end in October of 2005 when he was felled by a major stroke. He enjoyed his retirement years on a simpler scale in Roswell. He will be missed.



He is survived by his wife, Janice Manning; all his siblings, Gail (Melvin) Devantier of Niagara Falls, Gerald (Butch) Manning of Coeburn, Va., Dean Manning of Wytheville, Va. and Jeffrey Manning of Franklinville; and several nieces, nephews and their children.



A small memorial ceremony is planned for later this summer in Franklinville.

