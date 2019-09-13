|
FRANKLINVILLE – Roger Michael Rajski, passed away Wednesday, (Sept. 11, 2019) at Buffalo General Hospital.
He was born Dec. 17, 1955, in Olean, the son of the late Ann Lounsbury and John Rajski.
Roger graduated Archbishop Walsh in 1974.
He was employed for many years in construction, lastly at Bill Clark Homes in South Carolina.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and football.
Surviving are his children, a daughter, Avery Rajski, a son, Miles Michael Rajski; sisters, Suzanne Rajski and Barb (Gilbert) Stearns; a brother, Dave (Dina) Rajski; and longtime partner, Lisa Holcomb Rajski.
Roger was also a proud grandfather of Avery's children, Preston Miles Rajski and Kyle Luke Rajski.
Per Rogers wishes, there will be no visitation or services. The family invites you to join them to celebrate Roger's life from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at the Roadside, 418 Ceres Road, Shinglehouse, Pa.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 13, 2019