Roger Perkins
MONTVERDE, Fla. - Roger Perkins, loving husband, father and grandfather, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the age of 72.

He was born on June 18, 1948 in Wellsville, N.Y., a son of Arthur "Bud" and Betty Perkins.

Roger graduated from Belmont Central School in 1967. His love for sports began there while playing basketball, soccer, baseball and a try at wrestling. His lifetime trucking career began at the age of 16 hauling a family milk truck, followed by owning his own trucking business and ending at Otis Eastern Service before retiring in 2014.

In 1976, he married Jean Spencer of Delevan, N.Y. They raised two daughters, Kathleen and Veronica.

Roger had a passion for his trucks and his cars, especially his 1968 Hemi GTX. He was an avid Syracuse, New York Yankees and NASCAR fan.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; his two daughters, Kathleen (Scott) Glass and Veronica Perkins (Michael); sister Susan (Bud) Klein of Lakeland, Fla.; brother Dusty (Joyce) Perkins of Belmont; brother-in-law Clayt (Janie) Graves of Lakeland; step-siblings, Brenda and Bo Clark, Scott, Linda, Darla and Bille Jo; two nephews, Butch (Doreen) Graves and Brian (Julie) Graves; his beloved grandchildren, Madison, Mason, Gavin, Peyton, Quentin and Lawton; and many cousins, great-nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Alice Graves.

A celebration of life was held Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Embrace Church of Montverde. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the church at P.O. Box 560134, Montverde, Fla., 34756.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 3, 2020.
