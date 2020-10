ELDRED, Pa. - Roland "Rollie" S. Kio, 91, of Canfield Hollow Road, passed away on Sunday (Oct. 25, 2020) at Sena Kean Manor.



Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, at which time funeral and committal services will be held, with the Rev. Rick Price officiating.



A complete obituary will follow in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.

