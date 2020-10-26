OLEAN - Fetal Roman D. A. Delity, of Olean, died Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
He is survived by his parents, Haley Armstrong and Nicholas Delity of Olean; maternal grandparents, Danielle Wiltsie of Olean and Jesse Armstrong Sr. of Salamanca; paternal grandparents, William and Sharon Keyes Delity of Great Valley; maternal great-grandmother, Carol Wiltsie of Salamanca; maternal great-great-grandmother of Geraldine Courteau of Salamanca; paternal great-grandparents, Adam and Norma Delity of Ellicottville and Betty Keyes of Great Valley; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.