OLEAN - Romayne E. Muir Jr., 62, of 311 E. State St., passed away Wednesday (Feb. 13, 2019) in Olean General Hospital.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 20, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held.
A complete obituary will be published in the Tuesday edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 18, 2019