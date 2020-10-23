1/1
Ronald A. Collins
1953 - 2020
SALAMANCA - Ronald A. Collins, of 451 Broad St., formerly of Olean, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.

Ronald was born Oct. 17, 1953, in Olean, and was a son of Clarence and Genevieve Burrows Collins. He was formerly married to Julie L. Wilber, who survives.

Ronald worked as a handyman doing odds and ends, including painting, repairing roofs, bikes and TVs. He also worked at SubCon for about six years.

Ronald enjoyed listening to country western music, playing bingo, OTB, his cats and his dogs, but he truly loved his family and friends.

Ronald is survived by his significant other, Robin A. Pritchard of Olean; five stepchildren, Gregory L. (Juna) Starke of Franklinville, Stephen L. Collins of Texas, Roxane M. Nichols of Florida, Amanda M. Felt and Jessica J. Woods, both of Olean; several grandchildren; and four siblings, Judy Bayles, Stephen Collins, Margie Collins and Terry Collins, all of Bradford, Pa.

Ronald was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Roy Collins; and an infant stepson, Matthew Collins in 1986.

Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 27, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Douglas E. Travis, pastor of the Harvest Field Ministries, will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. View Cemetery in Olean.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harvest Field Ministries, 406 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760.

Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
OCT
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
