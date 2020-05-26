HINSDALE - Ronald C. Deibler Sr., of 1601 Gile Hollow Road, passed away Saturday (May 23, 2020) at his home, after a long illness.
Born Sept. 27, 1942, in Olean, he was the son of Lionel and Thelma Myrick Deibler. On July 7, 1962, he married Mary E. Lemon, who predeceased him March 25, 2020.
Ron worked at various businesses, including Bradley Builders, and as a mechanic and dump truck driver. Up until his recent illness he owned and operated Hinsdale Auto Service for many years.
He was very active in the Hinsdale community, having been a member of the town board for eight years and a democratic committee member for the town. He was a valued member of the Hinsdale Fire Department and served as fire chief, as vice president for one year and as an executive committee board member and fire commissioner for several years. Additionally, he served on the fire advisory board for the department. Ron was active with the New York State Fire Chiefs Association, and was a life member of the Southwestern Fire Police as well as a social member of the Town of Olean Fire Department.
Ron enjoyed many hobbies including fishing, metal detecting and camping. He also enjoyed toy collecting, flea marketing and attending auctions.
He and his wife were life members of Rainbow Lake Campground in Otto and he belonged to the Street Classics Car Club. He also was very active in the Metal Detecting Club of Olean from 2005 to 2019. In the 1960s and 1970s he drove a stock car.
He volunteered as an assistant coach for the Hinsdale Central School baseball league for 12- and 13-year-olds. He was a fan of the New York Yankees, the Dallas Cowboys and was a Dale Earnhart Jr. NASCAR fan.
He is survived by six children, Ronald (Kristine) Deibler Jr. of Eldred, Pa., twins Carl (Brenda) Deibler and Carla (John) Deibler-Reece, both of Hinsdale, Kevin (fiancé Lisa Snyder) Deibler of Hinsdale, Michael (Jeanette) Deibler of Cuba and Shannon Deibler of Casa Grande, Ariz.; 15 grandchildren, James, Stephanie, Lacee, Tiffany, Courtney, Kevin Jr., Anthony, Stephen, Seth, Shawn, Brandi, Steven, Devin, Randy and Myrissa; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nancy (Bill Best) Jurenko and Linda "Sue" (Bob) Mikolajczyk, both of Hinsdale; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to the recent loss of his wife Mary, he was predeceased by a sister, Alberta Barber and her husband John; and a brother, Charles Deibler and his wife Shirley.
Services for both Ron and Mary are being postponed due to the current COVID-19 health situation. A memorial service is being planned for a later date and will be announced.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Hinsdale Volunteer Fire Department, 3832 Main St, Hinsdale, NY 14743.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 26, 2020.