CUBA - Ronald D. Cornelius, 64, of 12 Railroad Ave., Cuba, passed away Tuesday (May 12, 2020) at home, with his family at his side, after a lengthy illness.
Born June 3, 1955, in Batavia, he was a son of Francis and Loretta Versch Cornelius. He was especially appreciative of the care he was given while growing up from his aunt and uncle, Vivian and Kenneth Patterson. On Nov. 20, 1989, in Black Creek, he married the former Mary K. Gordon, who survives.
Ron served in the U.S Army from 1972 to 75 as a diesel mechanic. He was a lifelong truck driver prior to his retirement.
He attended the Black Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed reading his bible.
He was a NASCAR enthusiast, loved listening to his music and enjoyed volunteering his time to maintain the farm league fields next to his home.
His children affectionately remember his unique creation and singing of silly songs like "Prettiest Girls on Cloverleaf Road," "Wake up Jacob," and his Hot Chilly Peppers dance. He was also a liver transplant recipient, which gave him more time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Mary of Black Creek, he is survived by his children, Ronald D. (Erica) Cornelius Jr. of Bolivar, Seth (Cortney) Cornelius of Black Creek, Elisabeth Cornelius of Black Creek, Tabitha (Jason Jones) Cornelius of Cuba, Jacob (Kayla Elling) Cornelius of Black Creek, Michal (Dominic Cassata) Cornelius of Black Creek, Corporal Peter Cornelius, serving in the U.S. Marines Corps, currently stationed in Okinawa, Japan, Lydia (Zack Nutt) Cornelius of Cuba, David Cornelius of Black Creek and Chloe (Roman Cavaletti) Cornelius of Cuba; 12 grandchildren; one great grandson; four brothers, Francis "Skip" (Kathy) Cornelius Jr. of Alabama, William (Jessica) Deming of Stannards, Charlie Deming of Wellsville and David (Lisa) Cornelius of Maryland; four sisters, Louann (Dotty) Wilson of Belfast, Christine (Roger) Drumm of North Carolina, Cindylou (Jay) Sherwood of North Carolina and Pamela (Jamie) Cole of Bolivar; and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services in Black Creek Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.
Two memorials close to the family's heart are the Black Creek Baptist Church, 8578 NY-305, Belfast, NY 14711; or to the GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/baby-aelin-needs-a-liver, which is helping raise money for Baby Aelin's liver transplant.
Born June 3, 1955, in Batavia, he was a son of Francis and Loretta Versch Cornelius. He was especially appreciative of the care he was given while growing up from his aunt and uncle, Vivian and Kenneth Patterson. On Nov. 20, 1989, in Black Creek, he married the former Mary K. Gordon, who survives.
Ron served in the U.S Army from 1972 to 75 as a diesel mechanic. He was a lifelong truck driver prior to his retirement.
He attended the Black Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed reading his bible.
He was a NASCAR enthusiast, loved listening to his music and enjoyed volunteering his time to maintain the farm league fields next to his home.
His children affectionately remember his unique creation and singing of silly songs like "Prettiest Girls on Cloverleaf Road," "Wake up Jacob," and his Hot Chilly Peppers dance. He was also a liver transplant recipient, which gave him more time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Mary of Black Creek, he is survived by his children, Ronald D. (Erica) Cornelius Jr. of Bolivar, Seth (Cortney) Cornelius of Black Creek, Elisabeth Cornelius of Black Creek, Tabitha (Jason Jones) Cornelius of Cuba, Jacob (Kayla Elling) Cornelius of Black Creek, Michal (Dominic Cassata) Cornelius of Black Creek, Corporal Peter Cornelius, serving in the U.S. Marines Corps, currently stationed in Okinawa, Japan, Lydia (Zack Nutt) Cornelius of Cuba, David Cornelius of Black Creek and Chloe (Roman Cavaletti) Cornelius of Cuba; 12 grandchildren; one great grandson; four brothers, Francis "Skip" (Kathy) Cornelius Jr. of Alabama, William (Jessica) Deming of Stannards, Charlie Deming of Wellsville and David (Lisa) Cornelius of Maryland; four sisters, Louann (Dotty) Wilson of Belfast, Christine (Roger) Drumm of North Carolina, Cindylou (Jay) Sherwood of North Carolina and Pamela (Jamie) Cole of Bolivar; and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services in Black Creek Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.
Two memorials close to the family's heart are the Black Creek Baptist Church, 8578 NY-305, Belfast, NY 14711; or to the GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/baby-aelin-needs-a-liver, which is helping raise money for Baby Aelin's liver transplant.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 14, 2020.