WEST SENECA - Mr. Ronald D. O'Connor, 76, of West Seneca, died unexpectedly Friday (May 31, 2019), due to injuries sustained in a four-wheeler accident.
Born March 29, 1943, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Thomas P. and Eleanor M. Billy O'Connor.
He was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians, Deer Clan.
He was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1961, and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving on board the USS Champlain, and was on board when the first Gemini spacecraft was retrieved after splashdown.
Mr. O'Connor had been employed with the University of Buffalo as an electronics technician, retiring in 1980.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and being at camp and in the woods.
Surviving are his companion of 39 years, Janice L. Sexton of West Seneca; four daughters, Maureen Kreizman of Texas, Denise Martin of Florida, Shelly Starkey and Dawn O'Connor, both of Indiana; four grandchildren; a great-grandchild; four sisters, Patricia (Rev. Leon) Canfield of Salamanca, Sharon Miles of York, Pa., Elaine (Randy) Hinman of Salamanca and Marsha Sue Wood of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Friday (June 7, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, at which time funeral services will be held, with Rev. Leon Canfield officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Heights Cemetery, Jimersontown. Full military honors will be conducted by members of the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the at support.wound edwarriorproject.org.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected], or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 5, 2019