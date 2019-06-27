VERO BEACH, Fla. - Ronald Everett Hill passed away Sept. 28, 2018. He was 91 years old and living in Vero Beach.
Ron was born and raised in Bolivar, N.Y., and served in the U.S. Army as part of Germany's reconstruction after WWII.
He graduated with a degree in business and married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Walters, in 1949. After moving his young family in 1958 to south Florida he became a State Farm agent, retiring 30 years later to Okeechobee.
He will be remembered for his boundless energy and zest for life.
In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by his sister, Coralie; his children, James, Diane, Katherine and Jennifer; as well as six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar, at a later date.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 27, 2019