MACHIAS - Ronald F. Dulanski Sr., of Machias, died Monday, May 4, 2020, after a long struggle with illness at Cuba Memorial Hospital, at the age of 68.



He was born Sept. 13 1951, in Salamanca, a son of the late John Sr. and Winifred Morrison Dulanski.



He was a past member of the Sons of the American Legion and former employee at Leece Neville in Arcade.



Retired for six years, he enjoyed tinkering with things, cracking jokes and helping his neighbors.



He is survived by his children, Ronald F. (Jamie) Dulanski Jr. of Salamanca, Toby (Jennifer) Dulanski of Long Island, Chad (Raeanne) Dulanski of Winthrop and Pamela (Adam) Strachan of Buffalo; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his siblings, Roger Dulanski of Machias and John Dulanski of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.



He is predeceased in death by his parents; and a brother, Thomas Dulanski.



There will be no calling hours. He donated his body to the University at Buffalo Medical Program.



Memorial donations in his memory can be made to the University at Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store