Born June 8, 1941, in Olean, he was the son of Emil and Anna Giermeck Jurewicz.



On Feb.19, 1966, in Olean, he married Joan Cyzeski, who survives.



Ron was a 1959 graduate of Olean High School.



He enlisted in the



He worked as a draftsman at Dresser Rand in Olean, retiring in 2000.



Ron served as the past president and chairman of the Board of Commissions for the Kinney Hose Fire Company in Westons Mills, a life member of the Pulaski Club and member of the Allegany American Legion.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and his Tuesday Coffee Club.



In addition to his wife of 53 years, he is survived by his daughters, Lisa (David) Ouderkirk, Christina (Shawn) Anastasia and Michelle (Rob) Givan, all of Olean; nine grandchildren, Stephanie, Jeffrey, Arron, Catherine, Brooke, Samantha, Anna-Elizabeth, Emma and Norra; two great-grandchildren, Koldyn and Ella-Kay; one sister, Mary Ann Suchora; two brothers-in-law, Paul and Jack Cyzeski; and several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Jennifer Suchora.



He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Brittany Noelle and a nephew, Jake Cyzeski.



Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday (March 11, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Friends and Family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Tuesday (March 12, 2019) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, with full military honors accorded by the Allegany American Legion.



