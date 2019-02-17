FRIENDSHIP - Ronald G. Ritter, of 6647 Wells Road, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 12, 2019) following a courageous battle with cancer.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald G. Ritter.
Ronald was born Jan. 8, 1955, in Cuba and was a son of George J. and Pauline A. Jadwin Ritter.
On May 12, 1995, in Friendship, he married his loving wife, Beverly J. Kent, who survives.
Ronald attended Friendship Central School.
He started working on cars at a young age with his father, and continued to work on cars right up until the summer of 2018, when he stopped due to illness.
Ronald was a member of the Friendship Fire Department and the Friendship American Legion.
He enjoyed working on cars, but he truly loved spending time with his family and friends.
Along with his loving wife, Ronald is survived by a son, Jess R. Ritter of Friendship; a step-daughter, Misty A. (David) Rockhold of Tampa, Fla.; three step-granddaughters, Shyann, Shyla, and Dezalynn Rockhold; five siblings, Robert (Rhonda) Ritter of Florida, George (Dessie) Ritter of Friendship, Jack (Kathy) Ritter of Texas, James Ritter of Colo., and Paula (Ron) Hosley of Cuba; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced in the Summer of 2019.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Genesee Pkwy, Cuba.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, 665 Elm Street, Buffalo, NY 14203.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpink FuneralHome.com
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
24 Genesee Pkwy
Cuba, NY 14727
(585) 968-1220
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 17, 2019