ORLANDO, Fla. - Ronald Glen Doty, a resident of Orlando, passed away Friday (June 21, 2019) at 7:45 p.m.
He was born Jan. 20, 1936, in Hinsdale, N.Y., the son of Gladys and Glen Doty. He was married to MaryAnn Evanco Doty.
He was a graduate of Ten Broeck academy of Franklinville, N.Y., on June 22, 1935.
He joined the U.S. Army June 7, 1954, and was granted an honorable discharge June 3, 1957, as a sergeant.
He was a volunteer fireman for several years in Franklinville.
He enjoyed all sports, including bowling, hunting and fishing as his favorites.
He is survived by his three children, Rory Doty, Michael Doty and Ronald Lee Doty.
There is no plan for services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Franklinville Fire Department, 75 North Main St., Franklinville NY 14737.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 26, 2019