OLEAN - Ronald H. Putt, 79, passed away Monday (Feb. 11, 2019) at Fiddler's Green Manor Home in Springville.
Born April 29, 1939, in Olean, he was the son of Harold and Alvina Freels Putt. On Nov. 6, 1964, in Olean, he married the former Dolores Garmack, who survives.
Ron was a graduate of Allegany Central School.
In 1958 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served until 1961. He served for two more enlistments from 1974 to 1975 and from 1975 until 1979.
He spent over 30 years as a groundskeeper for Allegany Cemetery, a job that he dearly loved, until his retirement.
In his free time he enjoyed woodworking and doing carpentry.
He is survived by his wife Delores "Dee" of 54 years, and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by one brother, Merle Putt, and two sisters, Ruth McCarthy and Barbara Gardner.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday (Feb. 22, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Allegany Cemetery with full military services being accorded by the Allegany American Legion.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home and online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 17, 2019