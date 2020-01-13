|
|
OLEAN - Ronald J. Brandt, of 1567 Haskell Road, passed away Sunday (Jan. 12, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital, after a long illness.
Born Sept. 23, 1957, in New York City, he was the son of the late William and Muriel J. Donovan Brandt.
Ronnie enjoyed fishing, animals, gardening and making his red pepper hot sauce.
He is survived by his uncle, Richard (Grace) Donovan of Olean; several cousins; and his special friends, Ralph Marash and Carlo Villorente, both of White Plains.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 14, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, in Shinglehouse, Pa.
Memorials if desired, may be made to Wings Flight of Hope, 3964 California Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 13, 2020