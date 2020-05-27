OLEAN - Ronald L. Whitehead, a longtime Olean resident, passed away Saturday (May 23, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
Born Dec. 1, 1943, in Buffalo, he was the son of the late Casser and Beatrice Andress Whitehead.
Ronnie was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps., serving from 1964 to 1968. He worked for the former AVX, in Olean, for many years.
In his free time, Ronnie enjoyed watching DVD's.
Surviving is a brother, Allen (Cindy) Whitehead of Olean; two daughters, Anne and Nancy; his grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by three brothers, Casser Whitehead, Brian Whitehead and Blaine Whitehead.
At the family's request, there will be no services. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
Born Dec. 1, 1943, in Buffalo, he was the son of the late Casser and Beatrice Andress Whitehead.
Ronnie was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps., serving from 1964 to 1968. He worked for the former AVX, in Olean, for many years.
In his free time, Ronnie enjoyed watching DVD's.
Surviving is a brother, Allen (Cindy) Whitehead of Olean; two daughters, Anne and Nancy; his grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by three brothers, Casser Whitehead, Brian Whitehead and Blaine Whitehead.
At the family's request, there will be no services. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 27, 2020.