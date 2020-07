VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Ronald Lemoine Fonner, 90, passed away in Virginia Beach Saturday (July 11, 2020).Ron was born July 23, 1929, in Morgantown, W.V., to the late Joseph and Ruth Fonner.Ron retired as a technician from NYSEG.He was a member of Courthouse Community United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach. He was a proud U.S. Army Korean War veteran, current member of the American Legion and VFW as well as a member of the Masons and Shriners.He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be missed by all.Ron is cherished in memory by his loving wife of 69 years, Violet; his daughters, Diane (Doug) Fonner Nathan-Garner and Nancy (Gene) Fonner Uff; his grandchildren, Ian Adam Nathan and Kirstyn Danielle Tanner; his sister, Patricia (John) Pallini; as well as a host of other family members and friends.He is predeceased by his brother, Ralph Fonner.The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. today (July 16, 2020) at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach. The family will arrive at 1 p.m. in case you would like to visit with them prior to the service.The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Shriners Hospital for Children , Erie, at https://lovetotherescue.org/. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.