VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Ronald Lemoine Fonner, 90, passed away in Virginia Beach Saturday (July 11, 2020).
Ron was born July 23, 1929, in Morgantown, W.V., to the late Joseph and Ruth Fonner.
Ron retired as a technician from NYSEG.
He was a member of Courthouse Community United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach. He was a proud U.S. Army Korean War veteran, current member of the American Legion and VFW as well as a member of the Masons and Shriners.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be missed by all.
Ron is cherished in memory by his loving wife of 69 years, Violet; his daughters, Diane (Doug) Fonner Nathan-Garner and Nancy (Gene) Fonner Uff; his grandchildren, Ian Adam Nathan and Kirstyn Danielle Tanner; his sister, Patricia (John) Pallini; as well as a host of other family members and friends.
He is predeceased by his brother, Ralph Fonner.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. today (July 16, 2020) at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach. The family will arrive at 1 p.m. in case you would like to visit with them prior to the service.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Shriners Hospital for Children
, Erie, at https://lovetotherescue.org/.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.