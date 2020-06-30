Ronald M. "Ron" Smith Sr.
CLARKSVILLE - Ronald M. "Ron" Smith Sr., of the Haskell Road, passed away Friday (June 26, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital, palliative Care Unit, after a long battle with COPD.

His complete obituary will appear in a later edition of the Olean Times Herald.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 51 S. Main St., Portville.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.
