Ronald "Ronnie" Orsini
1947 - 2020
OLEAN - Ronald "Ronnie" Orsini, 73, of 3100 Cranberry Road, Olean, passed away Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, after a long illness.

Born June 1, 1947, in Olean, he was the son of the late Eugene and Mary Sciotti Orsini.

Ronnie studied in New York City after graduating from Olean High School. He later returned to Olean and was a radio announcer.

As a young boy, Ronnie loved to play the trumpet and became the youngest player of the Al Cecchi band. Ronnie was a great bowler and even bowled a perfect 300 game.

Surviving is his sister, Kathleen Orsini Kimbrough of Lafayette, La.; one niece, Jennifer (Bryan) Jacques Hennessey; one great-niece, Keegan Hennessey, all of West Chester, Pa.; and many cousins.

Due to COVID-19, there will not be a service for Ronnie at this time.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105; or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 75816, Topeka KS, 66675-8516.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
