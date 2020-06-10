OLEAN - Ronald R. Carapellatti, 72, of 2974 Route 16N, passed away Monday (June 8, 2020) surrounded by friends and family, at Olean General Hospital.
Born June 28, 1947, in Olean, he was the son of Roland and Bernice Hooper Carapellatti.
Ron was a 1965 graduate of Hinsdale Central School and later graduated from Utica College.
He worked for the former Hysol Co., later Henkel-Loctite Co. in Olean, for 37 years, prior to his retirement in 2007.
Ron's passion was racing go-karts, and he was a former champion in several different organizations. He always loved spending time at the track, no matter if it was for go-karts or RC racing with his family. The track is where Ron was the happiest, meeting new people and embracing the competitive spirit.
He is survived by his two sons, Michael (Denise) Carapellatti of Portville and Jeff (Jammie) Carapellatti of Olean; six grandchildren, Dominic, Zachary, Nikolas, Derreck, Brandon and Jade; one great-grandson, Angelo; two brothers, Kim Carapellatti and Scot Carapellatti, both of Olean; one sister, Lyn Carapellatti of Mooresville, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one sister, Janet Carapellatti; and a brother, Larry Carapellatti.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public graveside service will be held at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Born June 28, 1947, in Olean, he was the son of Roland and Bernice Hooper Carapellatti.
Ron was a 1965 graduate of Hinsdale Central School and later graduated from Utica College.
He worked for the former Hysol Co., later Henkel-Loctite Co. in Olean, for 37 years, prior to his retirement in 2007.
Ron's passion was racing go-karts, and he was a former champion in several different organizations. He always loved spending time at the track, no matter if it was for go-karts or RC racing with his family. The track is where Ron was the happiest, meeting new people and embracing the competitive spirit.
He is survived by his two sons, Michael (Denise) Carapellatti of Portville and Jeff (Jammie) Carapellatti of Olean; six grandchildren, Dominic, Zachary, Nikolas, Derreck, Brandon and Jade; one great-grandson, Angelo; two brothers, Kim Carapellatti and Scot Carapellatti, both of Olean; one sister, Lyn Carapellatti of Mooresville, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one sister, Janet Carapellatti; and a brother, Larry Carapellatti.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public graveside service will be held at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.