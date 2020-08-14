1/1
Ronald R. Ratzel
CERES - Ronald R. Ratzel, 55, passed away unexpectedly Monday (Aug. 10, 2020) in Deadwood, S.D.

Born June 16, 1965, in Stamford, Conn., he was the son of Fredrick H. Ratzel Jr. and Marion E. Clark Ratzel (deceased April 2016).

He was a graduate of Bolivar High School, Class of 1983. Ron was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving from 1984 to 1988.

Ron was employed at FCI McKean, Pa., for 29 years, retiring in September, 2019.

He was a member of the Portville American Legion Post 814, American Legion Riders, Cuba VFW and Portville Rod and Gun Club.

Ron enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting, fishing, competitive shooting, kayaking, camping and most anything outside.

Surviving is his father, Fredrick H. Ratzel Jr. of Ceres; three brothers, Fred and his wife Betty of Becket, Mass., Jeff and his wife Vicki of Bluffton, S.C. and Tim and his wife Jeanette of Ceres; his son, Keith Otto and his wife, Liz Otto and grandson, Stellan of Elizabethtown; and two daughters, Katlyn Ratzel and her fiancé, John Dukett of Glens Falls and Kirsten Ratzel and her husband, Jesse Jones of Monterey, Calif.

In keeping with his Ron's wishes, there will be no visitation. A celebration of is life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday (Aug 15, 2020) at 249 Bells Brook Road, Ceres. Services start at 2 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or Portville's American Legion Axillary Breast Cancer Awareness Angel of Hope, P.O Box 711 c/o Nette Ratzel, Portville, NY 14770.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Aug. 14, 2020.
