DAYTON - Ronald R. Roulo, 84, of Dayton, passed away Monday (Nov. 30, 2020) at UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa.



He was born June 22, 1936, in Olean, the son of the late Roger and Hazel Grimes Roulo. He also was predeceased by his stepmother, Doris Roulo.



Mr. Roulo had been employed at the Town of Dayton Highway Deptartment for 18 years, Gowanda Electronics for 15 years and at Blackstone in Jamestown for 19 years. He also had a garbage route.



He attended the Gowanda Free Methodist Church and was an avid outdoorsman.



He is survived by a son, Rodney Roulo of Wellsville; a stepson, Gary (Beth) Giddings of Florida; two stepdaughters, Cynthia (late Howard) Roselle of South Dayton and Patrica Dennis of Wellsville; two brothers, Elwyn (Jan) Roule of Portville and Robert (late Joyce) Roulo of Bolivar; a daughter-in-law, Donna Roulo of Wellsville; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by a son, Randy Roulo; and a stepson, Allan Giddings.



Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 5, 2020) at the Mentley Funeral Home Inc. 411 ROCK CITY ST. LITTLE VALLEY. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday from the funeral home. Burial will be in Portville Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the Perrysburg Conservation Club.

