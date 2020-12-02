1/
Ronald R. Roulo
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAYTON - Ronald R. Roulo, 84, of Dayton, passed away Monday (Nov. 30, 2020) at UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa.

He was born June 22, 1936, in Olean, the son of the late Roger and Hazel Grimes Roulo. He also was predeceased by his stepmother, Doris Roulo.

Mr. Roulo had been employed at the Town of Dayton Highway Deptartment for 18 years, Gowanda Electronics for 15 years and at Blackstone in Jamestown for 19 years. He also had a garbage route.

He attended the Gowanda Free Methodist Church and was an avid outdoorsman.

He is survived by a son, Rodney Roulo of Wellsville; a stepson, Gary (Beth) Giddings of Florida; two stepdaughters, Cynthia (late Howard) Roselle of South Dayton and Patrica Dennis of Wellsville; two brothers, Elwyn (Jan) Roule of Portville and Robert (late Joyce) Roulo of Bolivar; a daughter-in-law, Donna Roulo of Wellsville; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a son, Randy Roulo; and a stepson, Allan Giddings.

Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 5, 2020) at the Mentley Funeral Home Inc. 411 ROCK CITY ST. LITTLE VALLEY. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday from the funeral home. Burial will be in Portville Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Perrysburg Conservation Club.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
(716) 938-9159
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mentley Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved