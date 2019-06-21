ALLEGANY - Ronnie E. Tarr, of 2839 Rogers Road, passed away Tuesday (June 18, 2019) at Buffalo General Hospital.
Born June 6, 1963, in Olean, he was the son of Norman and Francis Nupp Tarr.
Ronnie enlisted in the United States Marine Corps from 1984-1985.
He worked as a mechanic at many garages in the area, and later for Dresser Rand, in Olean.
In his free time, Ronnie enjoyed four-wheeling and working on cars.
Surviving is his fiancé, Linda Atwater of Allegany; his dad of Ceres; three children, Jason (Jenna) Tarr of Humphrey, Brittany Tarr of Portville and Tiffany Tarr of Allegany; five grandchildren; a sister, Michelle Tarr Parlier of Newfane; two brothers, Levi (Rhonda) Thompson of Ohio and Greg Thompson of Wellsville; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his mom; two brothers, Patrick Tarr and Norman Tarr III; and a sister, Cheryl Long.
Family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Monday (June 24, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc. 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar and at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 21, 2019